3D printers at Barrow Neurological Institute facility printing masks for medical workers

As COVID-19 continues to spread, more and more people are wearing masks. Now, some brain surgeons in Arizona have joined in the fight to produce more masks.

The Barrow Neurological Institute is answering the need for masks, but they are going a few steps further.

It's a game changer in the fight against the coronavirus, and of these masks are already in use.

At the Barrow Neurological Institute Innovations Center in Phoenix, what goes into 3D printers as a piece of plastic comes out as life-saving personal protective equipment. At the facility, neurosurgeons and engineers are creating masks, face shields and more with their technology.

"We are looking to get our team equipped, and then go as far beyond the need calls for and our resources allow," said Dr. Michael Lawton, President and CEO of Barrow Neurological Institute.

The 3D printers were originally being used to manufacture spines to stabilize degenerative issues. Two weeks ago, they responded to the intense need for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

"We are in a wartime footing, and we are responding to meet the needs," aid Dr. Lawton.

Advertisement

The mask is made of a plastic part. A connection port to their filter with silicone surrounding it for an air tight seal. The mask is unique, because it has a 99.7 percent of filtration, which is more than the N95s recommended by the FDA.

The mask, known as N100, can last up to three months, giving health care workers the tools they need to save lives.

"A lot of places are looking to sterilize and reuse disposable masks. We think this is a better solution because the higher filtration plus reusability means that when I get my mask tomorrow, I am fighting for three months andI don’t have to worry about supply chain running out," said Dr. Lawton.

Teams at Barrow Neurological Institute, as well as at St. Joseph's Hospital, will be outfitted with the masks. There are plans to make 400 to 500 at first, and then hopefully more.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

Additional resources

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Related Stories

Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms