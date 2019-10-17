4 elementary students evaluated after taking heart medication while walking to school

Firefighters say four Phoenix elementary school students are in stable condition after taking what is believed to be heart medication while walking to school.

According to Phoenix police, a 6-year-old girl took medication belonging to an adult at her home and passed it out to four other students while walking to school at Moon Mountain Elementary School near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Thursday morning.

A school staff member became aware of what happened, brought the children to the nurse's office and called 911.

Firefighters say the students' parents arrived at the school and refused ambulance transport of their children to the hospital.