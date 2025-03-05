Expand / Collapse search

4 hospitalized following Loop 202 crash: DPS

By
Updated  March 5, 2025 12:34pm MST
Tempe
FOX 10 Phoenix

Loop 202 crash sends 4 to the hospital

The crash, according to DPS, happened along the Red Mountain Freeway, near McClintock Drive.

The Brief

    • A four-vehicle crash has resulted in lane closures along Red Mountain Freeway.
    • The crash happened in the area of Loop 202 and McClintock Drive in Tempe.
    • Four people were taken to the hospital.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said a four-vehicle crash along a portion of Loop 202 in the East Valley resulted in the closure of all right eastbound lanes.

What we know:

The crash happened in the area of Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and McClintock. Per a statement by DPS, the crash involved a commercial vehicle and three passenger vehicles.

"Four people have been transported to the hospital. Two people have non-life-threatening injuries, two others have serious to life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement.

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

TempeNews