4 hospitalized following Loop 202 crash: DPS

The Brief A four-vehicle crash has resulted in lane closures along Red Mountain Freeway. The crash happened in the area of Loop 202 and McClintock Drive in Tempe. Four people were taken to the hospital.



Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said a four-vehicle crash along a portion of Loop 202 in the East Valley resulted in the closure of all right eastbound lanes.

What we know:

The crash happened in the area of Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and McClintock. Per a statement by DPS, the crash involved a commercial vehicle and three passenger vehicles.

"Four people have been transported to the hospital. Two people have non-life-threatening injuries, two others have serious to life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement.