4 hospitalized following Loop 202 crash: DPS
TEMPE, Ariz. - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said a four-vehicle crash along a portion of Loop 202 in the East Valley resulted in the closure of all right eastbound lanes.
What we know:
The crash happened in the area of Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and McClintock. Per a statement by DPS, the crash involved a commercial vehicle and three passenger vehicles.
"Four people have been transported to the hospital. Two people have non-life-threatening injuries, two others have serious to life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement.