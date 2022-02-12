4 hurt in shooting after Justin Bieber concert at Los Angeles restaurant

Four people were shot and hurt early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert, police said.

According to TMZ, rapper Kodak Black was among those who were shot.

The gunfire erupted outside The Nice Guy restaurant, hitting four men ages 60, 19, 20 and 22, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said. Their names were not released.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located three people who had been shot. Each victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The fourth victim called authorities around 3:16 a.m. local time to report that he had been shot or wounded, the Los Angeles Fire Department told FOX 11 Los Angeles.

No suspect or motive has been identified.

The party followed Bieber's private concert at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California as part of a Super Bowl-week party dubbed "Homecoming Weekend." The guests at the star-studded event included Jeff Bezos, his girlfriend TV host Lauren Sánchez, "Hamilton" actor Anthony Ramos and NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, Drake, Khloe Kardashian and Tobey Maguire were also among the celebrities seen entering the afterparty.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.