4 injured in wrong-way crash on I-17
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Four people were injured in a wrong-way crash along Interstate 17 late Monday night.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers were alerted to a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-17 near Jefferson just after 9:30 p.m.
Minutes later, the wrong-way driver collided with three other vehicles.
DPS says four people were hospitalized and the alleged wrong-way driver suffered serious injuries.
The southbound lanes of I-17 were shut down for several hours but have since been reopened.
Video taken by SkyFOX shows at least three cars were involved in the crash, including a van, a pickup truck and a dark-colored car.