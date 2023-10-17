4 people hurt following crash near Loop 202

Phoenix Fire officials say a two-car crash near a portion of the Loop 202 resulted in serious injuries.

The crash reportedly happened at around 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 16. According to fire officials, crews were called out to the area of 40th Street and Loop 202 for reports of a crash. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found four people hurt, but no one needed to be extricated from their vehicles.

Of the four people injured, Phoenix Fire officials say two of them, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s, were in extremely critical condition. The other two, identified as a teenage boy and a woman in her 30s, were listed in critical and stable conditions, respectively.

According to Phoenix Police officials, fire crews took all four to the hospital. An investigation is ongoing.

Where the crash happened