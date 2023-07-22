4 shot in Westgate parking lot, 3 people arrested

Four people were shot in a Westgate parking lot overnight, and Glendale police say three people have been taken into custody in connection to the incident.

Police say they were dealing with an "unrelated incident" at around 2:11 a.m. on Saturday when they heard gunshots in a parking lot north of the Renaissance Hotel.

"Officers quickly responded and a suspect was seen getting into a vehicle and fleeing the scene," said Ofc. Gina Winn with Glendale PD.

Four gunshot victims were found in the area. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

The suspect vehicle was eventually stopped on Loop 101 near Bell Road.

A male suspect and two women involved in the incident were in the car, police say. They were all arrested.

No names were released, and it's not known what led up to the shooting.

Where it happened: