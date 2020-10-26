45 missing children among dozens rescued in anti-human trafficking operation, officials say

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
15
High Wind Warning
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Red Flag Warning
from MON 2:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Warning
from MON 7:00 PM MDT until TUE 10:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Freeze Warning
from MON 6:00 PM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind and Dust Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Freeze Warning
from MON 9:00 PM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

45 missing children among dozens rescued in anti-human trafficking operation, officials say

By Kelly Taylor Hayes
Published 
Updated 6 mins ago
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix

COLUMBUS, Ohio - More than 40 children were rescued in Ohio as the result of a months-long, anti-human trafficking operation, authorities announced Monday. 

The operation, called “Autumn Hope,” was believed to be the largest statewide anti-human trafficking sting in the state’s history and involved dozens of federal, state and local agencies. 

The U.S. Marshals Service said 179 individuals were arrested by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force throughout the month of October. A total of 109 human trafficking survivors were rescued in the operation, including 45 missing children, officials said.

Authorities added that 20 children were located per the request of law enforcement to ensure the child’s well-being.

A police car is shown in a file image taken Oct. 3, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In a press conference Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost took a moment to explain the dark difference between prostitution and human trafficking, which he referred to as “modern day slavery.”

“The difference between simple prostitution and human trafficking is the difference between two and three. Prostitution is simply a John and usually a woman, the person who is selling sex,” Yost said. “Human trafficking involves a third person, who is typically taking a cut of the money. And that’s what elevates the simple prostitution into the evil of modern day slavery.”

Yost added that the importance of this operation “can hardly be overstated.”

RELATED: 35 missing kids recovered in Ohio; 20% linked to human trafficking

Among the children who were rescued included a 15-year-old girl from Cleveland whose recovery linked her and other possible victims to an individual in Columbus suspected of human trafficking.

Another case involved a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in the middle of the night by the Lancaster Police Department. She was found in Columbus within six hours of being reported missing.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it has recovered missing children in 75% of the cases it has received. Of those rescued, 72% were recovered within seven days. 

RELATED: Reports of violence, abuse, trafficking rise as pandemic continues to isolate the vulnerable

This story was reported from Cincinnati.