4th presumptive positive case of COVID-19 announced in Pima County

The Pima County Health Department announced a fourth presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus on Monday.

Health officials say the patient has been receiving care at a local hospital since symptoms began.

On Sunday, a third presumptive positive case was announced.

Officials say the patient is an older adult currently recovering in a hospital.

A transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as the 2019 novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the United States. Note the crown-like spikes on the outer edge of the virus, hence the term "coron (NIAID-RML) Expand

There are 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

