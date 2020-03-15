Expand / Collapse search
4th presumptive positive case of COVID-19 announced in Pima County

What is coronavirus?

From how it spreads to where it originated, here's a look at everything you need to know about the deadly contagion.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Pima County Health Department announced a fourth presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus on Monday.

Health officials say the patient has been receiving care at a local hospital since symptoms began.

On Sunday, a third presumptive positive case was announced.

Officials say the patient is an older adult currently recovering in a hospital.

A transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as the 2019 novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the United States. Note the crown-like spikes on the outer edge of the virus, hence the term "coron (NIAID-RML)

There are 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

