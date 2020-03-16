City of Tempe closes all public facilites through March 27 due to COVID-19 outbreak
TEMPE, Ariz. - The City of Tempe announced late Sunday night that all public facilities will be closed through March 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a press release, the city says all public facilities will be closed "out of an abundance of caution, and to protect the health of the community by helping to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Beginning Monday, the following locations will be closed in Tempe:
- Tempe Public Library
- Kiwanis Recreation Center
- Escalante Community Center
- North Tempe Multi-Generational Center
- Westside Multi-Generational Center
- Tempe Center for the Arts
- Pyle Adult Recreation Center
- Cahill Senior Center
- Tempe History Museum
- Edna Vihel Arts Center
- All Tempe historic properties
In addition to the above public facilities, all City of Tempe classes and programs have been canceled.
Digital access to Tempe Public Library is not affected.
For more information, visit tempe.gov/government/communication-and-media-relations/coronavirus-covid19.
In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
RELATED:
