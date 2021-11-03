5 hospitalized, including 3 kids, in west Phoenix crash

Five people have been hospitalized after a serious crash near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road Wednesday morning, Phoenix police said.

Two vehicles collided at the west Phoenix intersection at around 8 a.m. on Nov. 3. In total, seven people were involved in the crash, and firefighters had to pull one person out of a vehicle.

Emergency crews took five people to the hospital. A 29-year-old and 33-year-old woman were critically injured.

A 6-year-old boy, an 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were hurt but are in stable condition.

Details were not released about what led up to the crash.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







