5 kids killed in Bullhead City house fire identified

Five children who died in a Bullhead City house fire last month have been identified.

The fire happened at a two-story duplex near State Route 95 and Ramar Road, just minutes away from the Nevada-Arizona state line.

The victims are four siblings and a relative – 13-year-old John Jones III, 11-year-old Henry Lewis, 5-year-old Zane Jones, 4-year-old Freya Jones and 2-year-old Elias Jones.

Police say the children's father left them at home while he went to buy Christmas gifts and groceries. Several neighbors attempted to save the children, but it was too late. All five kids were found dead in the same upstairs bedroom.

MORE: Vigil held for 5 kids killed in Bullhead City fire: 'We are all here with you'

Investigators say chemists and electrical engineers at an ATF lab are analyzing debris from the fire to determine how it started.