Vigil held for 5 kids killed in Bullhead City fire: 'We are all here with you'

The Bullhead City community came together in a massive show of love and support for a vigil honoring five young lives lost in a house fire.

Four of the children in the deadly Dec. 16 Bullhead City fire were siblings and a fifth child was their cousin.

We're learning more about 11-year-old Henry Lewis, the kids' cousin, and how his dad wants him to be remembered.

Police say a father left the children at home for about two and a half hours while he went to buy Christmas gifts and groceries.

Henry was one of the kids in the duplex when the fire broke out.

His father, Brian Lewis, describes Henry as an amazing child who brought joy wherever he went. He loved anyone and everyone.

He loved playing video games and tag with his younger brother. He says the three of them would do everything together.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Photo courtesy of Brian Lewis

The other children were 13, 5, 4 and 2.

Police say several neighbors attempted to save them, but it was too late. All five kids were found dead in the same upstairs bedroom.

"The initial fire investigation has revealed that the fire originated in the downstairs foyer area, most likely making it impossible for the children in the upstairs bedroom to get out of the residence safely. The fire traveled up the only staircase inside the home, preventing the victims from exiting," Bullhead City Police said on Monday, Dec. 18.

A community mourning together

The vigil, days after the tragedy, had a massive turnout with people wanting to honor the lives lost so soon.

"It's good to show the family that we support them, and we're grieving with them, but also give them their privacy after the vigil and give them time to mourn," a person at the vigil said.

After hearing about the devastating news, the mayor and city and community members are stepping in to help.

"Just send a message to their family. If you are watching this, we are all here with you. If you need anything, anyone and everyone in the community is here for you," a neighbor said.

A local organization set up a link for those who wish to donate.

Fundraisers for the victims of the Bullhead City fire

"It's one of our local organizations called The River Fund. We're going to have a special account just for this to help the family out," a supporter said.

Two GoFundMe accounts have been set up and the mayor says Dimond & Sons has offered to cover the funeral home expenses for the children.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and FOX 10 was told the investigation could take months.