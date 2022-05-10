$50K Powerball ticket sold at Gilbert Fry's Food Store

Another lucky Arizonan has struck Powerball gold, winning $50,000.

Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold over the weekend at a Fry's Food Store in Gilbert.

The lucky winner matched 4 out of 5 numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers from the drawing on May 7 were 4, 5, 6, 28, 67, and a Powerball 10.

This comes just a few weeks after a Gilbert couple claimed the $473 million Powerball jackpot. The couple chose to take the cash payment for a lump sum of $283 million.