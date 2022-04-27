Winning $473M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona, lottery officials say

Someone in Arizona is about to become a multimillionaire, after they purchased the winning $473 million ticket to the Powerball drawing on April 27.

According to a statement released by Powerball officials, the ticket was sold in Arizona. The statement did not otherwise say where the ticket was sold. We have reached out to Arizona Lottery officials for further information on where the ticket was sold.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on April 27 is 11, 36, 61, 62, 68 and the power ball is 4. The Power Play is 2. The jackpot is $473 million. Lottery officials say the jackpot increased from earlier estimates due to strong ticket sales.

"The lucky ticket holder will have the choice between an estimated annuity of $473.1 million, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment of $283.3 million. Both prize options are prior to taxes," read the statement.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.