$7.8M lottery ticket sold at Mesa grocery store
MESA, Ariz. - A lottery ticket worth millions was sold at an East Valley grocery store.
A $7.8 million ticket for The Pick jackpot on Sept. 7 was sold at Bashas', located at Ellsworth and Brown Roads in Mesa.
The winning numbers were 4, 8, 15, 17, 31 and 41.
Other Arizona winners
Several other winning lottery tickets from drawings last weekend were sold in Arizona.
Three $10,000 Mega Millions tickets for the Sept. 6 drawing were sold at the following locations:
- Shop N Save Market at 4702 S. 35th Avenue in Phoenix.
- Circle K at 3402 N. 16th Street in Phoenix.
- Fry's Marketplace at 25105 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.
The winning numbers were 6, 23, 41, 59, 63, and a Mega Ball 25.
A $50,000 Powerball ticket for the Sept. 7 drawing was sold at a Safeway grocery store, located at 3140 W. Grand Road in Tucson.
The winning numbers were 14, 34, 37, 55, 63 and a Powerball 20.