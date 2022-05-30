7-year-old girl killed by suspected DUI boater on Colorado River

A seven-year-old girl was killed Sunday at the Colorado River near San Bernardino County, after a collision with a suspected DUI boater, according to sheriffs.

Officials responded to reports of a collision shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday. The seven-year-old had been swimming in the river near Buckskin Mountain State Park in Arizona, when she was hit by a boat. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died from her injuries.

After an investigation, sheriffs found that the driver of the boat, identified as Arthur Garcia, 37, of Indio, had been "operating the vessel in a reckless and negligent manner" and was drunk when the collision happened. He has been arrested.

San Bernardino County Sheriffs are still investigating what happened. Authorities haven't released the identity of the seven-year-old girl. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Colorado River Station at (760)326-9200.