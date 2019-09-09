73-year-old Prince George’s County woman murdered 82-year-old neighbor with a brick, police say

article

A 73-year-old Bladensburg woman is jailed without bond after she allegedly used a brick to murder her 82-year-old neighbor early Sunday morning.

Prince George’s County police investigators say Chun Yong Oh of Emerson Street repeatedly struck Hwa Cha Pak with a brick after a dispute.

A source told FOX 5 that the pair were arguing about money. They say Oh had loaned Pak tens of thousands of dollars.

Pak reportedly stopped re-paying Oh two years ago.

According to the source, Oh admitted to the crime.

Oh reportedly called 911 after the incident, and police and emergency personnel responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m.

They say Pak was found dead in a garden behind the apartment building.

Police charged Oh with second-degree murder.

If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call (301) 772-4925.

