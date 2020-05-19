74-year-old man dies by suicide in ICE custody in California

article

A 74-year-old man in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has died by suicide at the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield.

Choung Woong Ahn was pronounced dead Sunday after staff found Ahn unresponsive in his cell, ICE spokesman Jonathan Moor said in a statement.

Moor said the preliminary cause of death appears to be self-inflicted strangulation; however, the case is currently under investigation. There were no further details provided.

ICE notified the South Korean consulate and requested that they notify Ahn’s next of kin. Efforts to find Anh's family by KTVU were not immediately successful.

Ahn was lawfully admitted as a permanent resident to the United States in 1988, according to ICE.

On June 25, 2013, he was convicted in Alameda County Superior Court on charges of attempted murder with an enhancement for using a firearm and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

He served his time, Moor said, but was taken into ICE custody on Feb. 21 after he finished his prison sentence. He had been held at Solano State Prison in Vacaville before being taken to the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center.

The U. S. District Court of the Northern California District of California denied Ahn’s request for bail on May 13, four days before he killed himself.

Moore said at the time of his death, Ahn was in custody pending removal proceedings.

Mesa Verde has been the site to recent hunger strikes by detainees protesting the conditions inside. ICE, however, countered that comprehensive medical care is provided from the moment detainees arrive and throughout the entirety of their stay." ICE also said the agency spends more than $269 million a year on healthcare services provided to detainees.

Deaths in ICE custody, statistically, "are exceedingly rare and occur at a fraction of the national average for the U.S. detained population," ICE said in a statement, although no data was provided.

A detainee died in San Diego earlier this month. Carlos Ernesto Escobar Mejía, 57, who had been held at Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego, was the first known person in ICE custody to die from the coronavirus, which he contracted at the facility.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.

