75-year-old Arizona woman stabbed man during 'violent Christmas night fight,' sheriff says

A 75-year-old woman has been arrested following a stabbing on Christmas night in Yavapai County.

The Yavapai County Sheriff says a 70-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach during a dispute at his home. The victim underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

The suspect, Elizabeth Barreras of Rimrock, was booked into jail. She is accused of multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No further details were released by the sheriff's office.