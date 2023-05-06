78-year-old Avondale man drowned in his pool, police say

A man was found to have drowned in his backyard pool in Avondale, the police department said on Saturday.

This is the third drowning reported on May 6 after a toddler died after being found inside a Phoenix hotel pool and a Mesa man died after reportedly jumping into a lake to grab a basketball.

At around 5 p.m., Avondale Police responded to reports of a drowning at a home near 112th Avenue and Palm Lane. That's where they found a 78-year-old unidentified man in his pool.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to learn more about what happened, but police don't believe foul play was involved.

No more information is available.

Map of where the 78-year-old reportedly drowned: