Child pulled from north Phoenix hotel pool, in extremely critical condition

A four-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after he was found not breathing in a swimming pool at a north Phoenix hotel.

The child had been in the hotel pool near 19th Avenue and Happy Valley Road for an unknown amount of time before someone noticed and called 911, fire officials said.

By the time first responders arrived, Courtyard by Marriott hotel staff had already pulled the child out and started CPR.

"Paramedics then took over care, immediately providing advanced life support measures and transportation to the emergency department," said Capt. Scott Douglas with Phoenix Fire. "A crisis team has been called in to assist the family with their needs."

Where the near-drowning happened: