8-vehicle crash in Mesa leaves at least 1 person dead

An eight-vehicle pileup involving a school bus left at least one person dead in Mesa Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the entire intersection at Southern and Stapley has been shut down for the investigation.

One student was on board the school bus, but they were not injured, officials said.

Impairment is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

The scene of an 8-car crash in Mesa.

