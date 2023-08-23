Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 12:37 PM MST until WED 3:45 PM MST, Coconino County
8
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:33 PM MST until WED 5:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 5:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 5:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 4:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Advisory
until WED 4:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
from WED 3:22 PM MST until WED 6:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

8-vehicle crash in Mesa leaves at least 1 person dead

By and
Published 
Updated 3:16PM
Mesa
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - An eight-vehicle pileup involving a school bus left at least one person dead in Mesa Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the entire intersection at Southern and Stapley has been shut down for the investigation.

One student was on board the school bus, but they were not injured, officials said.

Impairment is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

The scene of an 8-car crash in Mesa.

The scene of an 8-car crash in Mesa.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

Where it happened: