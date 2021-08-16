Expand / Collapse search
82nd Airborne paratrooper found dead at Fort Bragg; investigation underway

By Brie Stimson
Published 
Updated 24 mins ago
Military
FOX News
Pfc. Mike Rubino article

An investigation is underway in the death of a Mikel Rubino, 29, a Fort Bragg paratrooper who was found unresponsive in his barracks on Friday, according to reports. (Fort Bragg)

An investigation is underway following the death of a 29-year-old Fort Bragg paratrooper who was found unresponsive in his barracks on Friday, according to reports. 

Pfc. Mikel Rubino, of the 82nd Airborne Division, was declared dead when medical personnel arrived, the 82nd Airborne said in a release Saturday, according to FOX 8 in North Carolina

Rubino, who was from Oroville, California, enlisted in 2020 and arrived at Fort Bragg earlier this year, the Army Times reported. 

His cause of death has not been released. 

"The loss of Mikel to his family, friends and fellow Paratroopers is a tragedy," Col. Phillip J. Kiniery III, commander of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, said. "We mourn Mikel’s passing alongside his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all during this difficult time."

He is survived by his wife, daughter and mother, FOX 8 reported. 

Rubino received the National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and the Parachutist Badge during his short time in the Army, The Times reported. 