9 horses shot in Arizona forests; investigators looking for tips

The Brief The USDA Forest Service is seeking information after nine horses were found shot to death in the Black Mesa Ranger District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. Investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest and conviction. Call the Navajo County Sheriff's Office at 928-524-9908 with tips.



What we know:

In a Jan. 29 news release, investigators said the shootings happened in the Black Mesa Ranger District.

"All nine horses showed evidence of bullet wounds, indicating they were shot. Necropsies were completed and the carcasses were buried," the agency said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this is asked to call the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 928-524-9908.

There's a $5,000 reward being offered for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the deaths of the horses.

Map of the area where the horses were found