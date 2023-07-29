A $1M Mega Millions ticket has been sold in Arizona

There's no winner for the massive Mega Millions jackpot yet, but someone in Arizona just won $1 million Friday night.

The ticket was sold at a Circle K in Prescott near Willow Creek and College Heights roads.

If you want to see if you won a minor prize, the numbers were 5, 10, 28, 52, 63, and the Mega Ball was 18.

That $940 million prize has now climbed to $1.5 billion for Tuesday night's drawing.

The potential jackpot is the fourth-largest in the game and the fifth over $1 billion, Mega Millions said in a statement early Saturday.

Lottery jackpots grow so large because the odds of winning are so small. For Mega Millions, the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

