A dead bride, deadly eyedrops, an Arizona woman reportedly kills her boyfriend: Here are tonight's top stories

Tonight's top stories sure have a certain tone to them. From another death stemming from eyedrops to a woman reportedly killing her boyfriend, it's a night of top crime stories.

Here are the top stories from the evening of May 20.

1. Fourth person dies from bacteria linked to recalled eye drops, CDC says

Eyewash drop over woman's eye. (Photo by: White Fox/AGF/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Another person has died from an outbreak of an extensively drug-resistant bacteria that's been tied to Global Pharma Healthcare's recalled eyedrops, according to federal health officials.

As of May 15, 81 patients across 18 states have become infected with Pseudomonas aeruginos, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Of those infected, 14 have reported vision loss, four people had their eyeballs removed and four others died, the CDC said.

Read more on this story

2. Woman rams into her boyfriend during argument and kills him, police say

51-year-old Shelly Shears

Shelly Shears, 51, was arrested by police in Casa Grande after officers responded to reports of a person who was hit by a car Saturday morning around 8:30 near Cottonwood Lane and Pinal Avenue.

Read more on this story

3. South Carolina husband recalls moment he learned his bride was dead

FILE - This photo provided by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, in South Carolina, shows Jamie Lee Komoroski, on April 29, 2023. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

The South Carolina groom who lost his bride on their wedding night after an alleged drunken driver slammed into their golf cart tearfully recounted the moment he learned his new wife was dead.

Hutchinson said he had no memory of Jamie Komoroski, 25, rear-ending their golf cart on April 28.

Read more on this story

4. $1500 worth of vape kits stolen from Tempe smoke shop

Police are asking for the public's help to identify an armed robbery suspect accused of stealing $1500 in vape kits from a smoke shop near Kyrene and Elliot roads.

Read more on this story

5. Is the Bermuda Triangle mystery finally solved? One scientist thinks so

A scientist thinks he has cracked the code of one of the most enduring mysteries of the modern world – the Bermuda Triangle.

The Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil's Triangle, is an area of the Atlantic Ocean between Florida, Puerto Rico and Bermuda that is best known for its stories of ships and airplanes that seemed to have disappeared without a trace.

Read more on this story