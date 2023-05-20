Woman rams into her boyfriend during argument and kills him, police say

Police in Arizona believe a woman struck her boyfriend with her car hoping to kill him on May 20.

Shelly Shears, 51, was arrested by police in Casa Grande after officers responded to reports of a person who was hit by a car Saturday morning around 8:30 near Cottonwood Lane and Pinal Avenue.

Police believe Shears and her boyfriend Billy Stephens, 59, were arguing before she hit him with her car. Stephens was taken to the hospital and died, and Shears stayed at the scene to talk with officers before being arrested.

Shears is facing a second-degree murder charge and is in the custody of the Pinal County Adult Detention Center.

Map of where this happened as well as other incidents in the area: