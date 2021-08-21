AAWL offering BOGO kittens during Scottsdale Quarter pop-up adoption event

Dozens of kittens are up for grabs on Aug. 21 and 22 at an Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) pop-up adoption event at the Scottsdale Quarter.



The organization is offering a special deal on Sunday: Buy a kitten, get a kitten.

"We are actually doing BOGO kittens. Adopt one, get one. So you can come you can get two kittens. We always suggest you get two when adopting so they can keep each other entertained," AAWL said.

The pop-up shop is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second floor between the Gap and Gap Kids.

