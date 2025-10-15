Accused killer of domestic violence worker awaits sentence

The Brief A Phoenix man was found guilty of murder for fatally shooting his girlfriend in 2022. The victim, who worked as a case manager helping domestic violence victims, was shot 17 times as she attempted to move out. The victim's mother is speaking out about her daughter's secret abuse and will face Houston at his sentencing hearing this Friday.



An Arizona mom is speaking out for other families suffering from domestic violence, as she waits for a judge to sentence her daughter's killer.

The backstory:

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It’s also the month a killer will learn his fate, as he awaits his sentencing on Friday, after he shot and killed his girlfriend in 2022.

Racal Ramos, or Kelly, as she was known by friends and family, was a case manager for domestic violence victims. She felt one of her purposes in life was helping victims of domestic violence as a case manager.

"She liked working with and helping people," said Kelly's mother, Angelina Sanchez.

But Ramos had a secret herself: Her live-in boyfriend at the time, Jermaine Houston, was abusing her.

"I think she didn't want to say anything because she was embarrassed," Sanchez said. "But I started noticing a change in her when I would go visit, you know, she was more withdrawn."

Dig deeper:

On Aug. 22, 2022, Houston's temper boiled over, just as Kelly was making plans to leave him for good.

"She went with her friend to the apartment," Sanchez recalled. "And she told the kids to go ahead and pack their stuff."

Someone who heard Houston's threats called Phoenix police.

"Right away he thought she called the police on me," Sanchez said. "So he jumped up, ran in and just unloaded the gun on her. He shot her 17 times. My daughter didn't have a chance."

Ramos's mother, Angelina Sanchez, said she will never fully understand what happened.

"There was no reason for him to kill her. No reason at all," Sanchez said. "Why didn't he just leave? That's all he had to do was leave. He didn't have to end her life or leave four kids without their mother."

What they're saying:

Three years later, the pain is still there.

"Her loss, you know, left a big void in all of us," Sanchez said.

Recently, a jury found Houston guilty on all charges. Now Sanchez said she can't wait for his sentencing hearing on Oct. 17.

"I'm going to turn around, look at him and smile and say, 'You got what you deserved,'" she said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Why you should care:

By continuing to share Kelly's story, Sanchez is making sure her daughter's legacy—fighting for victims of domestic violence—will not end with her.

"Get out of it, you know, the sooner the better, because it's only going to progress," Sanchez said. "It's only going to get worse and somebody's going to end up getting hurt."

County Attorney Rachel Mitchel is recommending life in prison for the murder. Ramos' family is pushing for that as well, saying they felt the death penalty wouldn’t give Houston time to think about what he did.

Houston's sentencing hearing is scheduled for this Friday, Oct. 15.

Resources:

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

Often it is difficult to know where to find help for Domestic Violence. Here you will find resources such as shelters, safety plans, and other information.

https://turnanewleaf.org/services/sexual-and-domestic-violence-services/

Arizona Department of Economic Security - Domestic Violence Services

City of Phoenix Domestic Violence Resources

National Domestic Violence Hotline

24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, the National Domestic Violence Hotline provides essential tools and support to help survivors of domestic violence so they can live their lives free of abuse: https://www.thehotline.org/ and phoenix.gov.

Domestic Violence Resources and Referrals