Acting as own attorney, Tampa rape suspect tries to blame teenage girl

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
13
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
High Wind Warning
until WED 8:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:31 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Northern Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind and Dust Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami

Acting as own attorney, Tampa rape suspect tries to blame teenage girl

By Gloria Gomez
Published 
Updated 5:52PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 News

Florida man found guilty of raping ex-girlfriend's daughter

Gloria Gomez reports

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man accused of raping a teenager over two years ago claimed he was the real victim, but jurors did not buy Reco Johnson’s claims.

Johnson got cold feet at the last minute and decided not to testify in his own defense, but had plenty to say during closing arguments about his innocence.

"I'm not guilty of doing anything," he insisted.

Johnson, who is acting as his own attorney, was accused of raping his ex-girlfriend’s 15-year-old daughter while her mother was at work back in April of 2019.

still-2021-12-14-15h06m05s599.jpg

The girl, now 18, told the jury about it. But what made it nearly unbearable for her was having to answer questions from the man who's accused of raping her.

"When you said I came into your room and you had your phone in your hand, did you have an opportunity at any time to call police, record it, or call your mom?" Johnson asked the girl.

"No, I was too busy telling you to stop and pushing your hands off me," she fired back.

Accused rapist questions teen accuser in court

A Tampa man is in court this week, defending himself on sexual battery charges. Monday, he came face to face with the alleged victim and his questions may have backfired with the jury.

PREVIOUS: Man accused of raping teen defends himself in court, questions alleged victim over an hour

Prosecutor Jessica Couvertier says this was not a he-said, she-said case. There was scientific evidence pointing directly at Johnson – "his specific DNA," said Couvertier.

And she urged the jury not to have sympathy for the defendant.

"Mr. Johnson elected to exercise his constitutional right and represent himself. He doesn't get bonus points for that," argued Couvertier.

Ultimately, Johnson placed all the blame on the young girl, claiming she came on to him.

"I'm the real victim and should be found not guilty," he said.

But the jury didn't buy it and found him guilty of all counts, including lewd and lascivious molestation and sexual battery.

Johnson had no apparent reaction as the verdict was read. He'll be sentenced in February 2022.