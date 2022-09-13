Expand / Collapse search

Active shooter call at Heights High School in Houston, all clear given

By FOX 26 Digital
Published 
Updated 1:20PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - No injuries were reported after an unconfirmed report of an active shooter at Houston ISD’s Heights High School on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

Officials say the call came in around 1 p.m., prompting a large law enforcement response to the school at 413 E. 13th Street.

Assistant Chief Rodgers with the Houston Independent School District Police Department said they responded to a fight in progress between two students. 

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said they received the call through Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Office and officers arrived within minutes. 

Finner stated they received a report about 10 people that were shot in Room 213. He said they door on the opposite side was locked, so officials breached the door and began searching the campus. 

No student injuries were reported. However, Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Pena said one officer was treated for heat exhaustion. 

Following the news conference, Houston ISD officials said students would be released to parents at the intersection of 14th and Arlington or on school buses. 

Several agencies responded to the report including the Houston Police Department, Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office and the Houston Fire Department. 

In a statement, Houston ISD said a threat was made against the high school on Tuesday, but no evidence has been found to substantiate it as the investigation continues.

The high school, as well as Hogg and Hamilton Middle School, were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The public is asked to avoid the area. 

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.