Activities you can safely do once fully vaccinated against COVID-19

While the COVID-19 pandemic caused events to be canceled, halted travel, and restricted gatherings, as people get vaccinated, more activities can resume.

Once you have been fully vaccinated against the virus, you can do more. Fully vaccinated means that it has been two weeks since your final dose of the vaccine. If you received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second shot, while you will be fully vaccinated two weeks after the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Gatherings

Once you are fully vaccinated, you can begin safely gathering with people again.

You can safely gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or social distancing. You can also gather with unvaccinated people from one other household with no masks or social distancing, as long as none of those people are at high risk of experiencing complications from COVID.

The CDC advises that while you can gather again, you should avoid medium to large gatherings.

Also, while there are instances where you do not have to wear a mask, you should still wear them in public, when gathering with people who are not vaccinated from more than one household, and when meeting with an unvaccinated person who is high-risk. You should also wear a mask if someone you are seeing lives with a high-risk person.

Travel

When traveling domestically, you do not need to get a COVID test before or after your trip, and you do not need to quarantine when you get home.

You are also able to travel internationally without getting a COVID test unless the country you are traveling to requires it. However, you still must show proof that you have recovered from the illness within the past three months or tested negative three days prior to heading home before reentering the U.S.

You don't need to quarantine when you get home from an international trip, but you should get tested 3-5 days after you get back.