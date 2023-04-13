Actor Drake Bell found safe after being reported missing in Daytona Beach, Florida

article

Former Nickelodeon actor Drake Bell has been found safe, hours after officials announced he was reported missing and endangered in Daytona Beach, Florida, Thursday, according to police.

"At this time we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe," a spokesperson for the Daytona Beach Police Department said in an email to FOX 35 News.

No other details about the circumstances of Bell's disappearance and where he was found were immediately released by authorities.

Daytona Beach police first said in a Facebook post Thursday morning that the 36-year-old actor and musician, whose legal name is Jared Bell, was possibly last seen Wednesday evening near Mainland High School in Daytona Beach. Officials said he was likely traveling in a 2022 gray BMW.

Bell is best known for starring in the popular Nickelodeon TV show, "Drake & Josh," and his music career.

"For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department," officials said in the comment section of their initial Facebook post.

In 2021, Bell pleaded guilty in an Ohio courtroom to one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and one count of attempted endangering children.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.