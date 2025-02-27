Actor Gene Hackman remembered; freeway crash caused big traffic delays | Morning News Brief

From a storage facility fire in the East Valley to a possibility of higher bills for SRP customers, here's a look at your top stories this morning.
PHOENIX - From the death of actor Gene Hackman and his wife to what a Northern Arizona man is accused of doing, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.
1. Gene Hackman remembered
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman was found dead with his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, and their dog in their Santa Fe home. Here's what's known.
Also read: Who was Betsy Arakawa, Gene Hackman's wife?
2. Crash caused major delays on Valley freeway
The crash has resulted in the closure of multiple westbound lanes on the I-10 for some time during the morning commute on Thursday.
3. Iconic Phoenix steakhouse closes its doors
After 75 years, Durant's on Central Avenue in midtown Phoenix is being sold. The legendary establishment will shut down for several months for a renovation before it reopens with new management: the Mastro family.
4. "Some Epstein information" to be released
Attorney General Pam Bondi announces the imminent release of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents, including flight logs and names, while emphasizing the protection of over 200 victims' identities.
5. Arizona dad accused of killing infant daughter
Authorities allege the 27-year-old man used an AR-15 to shoot his infant daughter in front of the child's mother.