Actor Gene Hackman remembered; freeway crash caused big traffic delays | Morning News Brief

Published  February 27, 2025 10:31am MST
PHOENIX - From the death of actor Gene Hackman and his wife to what a Northern Arizona man is accused of doing, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

1. Gene Hackman remembered

Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa found dead in Santa Fe home: What we know

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman was found dead with his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, and their dog in their Santa Fe home. Here's what's known.

Also read: Who was Betsy Arakawa, Gene Hackman's wife?

2. Crash caused major delays on Valley freeway

Multi-vehicle crash along I-10 near Ahwatukee caused major traffic delays

The crash has resulted in the closure of multiple westbound lanes on the I-10 for some time during the morning commute on Thursday.

3. Iconic Phoenix steakhouse closes its doors

Durant's on Central Avenue closes and sells to the Mastro family

After 75 years, Durant's on Central Avenue in midtown Phoenix is being sold. The legendary establishment will shut down for several months for a renovation before it reopens with new management: the Mastro family.

4. "Some Epstein information" to be released

Attorney General Pam Bondi says 'some Epstein information' will be released Thursday

Attorney General Pam Bondi announces the imminent release of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents, including flight logs and names, while emphasizing the protection of over 200 victims' identities.

5. Arizona dad accused of killing infant daughter

Show Low man accused of shooting and killing daughter with AR-15: NCAO

Authorities allege the 27-year-old man used an AR-15 to shoot his infant daughter in front of the child's mother.

