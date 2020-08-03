ADOT: Brush fire caused freeway closure, heavy traffic backup on I-17

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation said on August 3 that a portion of the I-17 had to be closed due to a brush fire.

On their Twitter account, officials say the brush fire is burning at milepost 262, which is near the Cordes Junction area. The freeway's southbound left lane has reopened, but the southbound right lane didn't reopen until about 8:00 p.m. the same night. Northbound lanes were not affected.

At one point, ADOT officials encouraged drivers to either postpone travel or use alternate routes.

