ADOT: Traffic delays along Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway following truck crash

Crews are at the scene of a serious crash involving a truck along the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway in the West Valley Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of Loop 101 and Peoria Avenue. DPS officials say the semi crashed into a wall, and then caught fire. ADOT officials say the Peoria Avenue onramp to the northbound lanes of Loop 101, along with the right lane adjacent to the ramp, are blocked as a result of the crash.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.