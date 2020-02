NEAR WICKENBURG, Ariz. -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says troopers are investigating a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 93 involving a fatality and injuries.

The crash happened on Friday afternoon at milepost 177, which is north of Date Creek Ranch Road and State Route 71.

U.S. 93 re-opened in both directions just before 2:00 p.m.

No names have been released in this case.