New Arizona laws in 2026; motorcycle passenger killed in I-10 crash l Morning News Brief

From new laws going into effect across the country, including in Arizona, to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle south of the Valley, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 1.

1. New year, new laws

What we know:

From minimum wage hikes and school policy changes to new consumer protections and workplace rules, a wide-ranging slate of new state laws across the country is set to take effect in 2026, bringing notable changes for workers, students, renters and businesses alike.

Local perspective:

The minimum wage across Arizona is set to increase come the new year. But some cities, like Flagstaff, have their own local minimum wage requirements separate from state laws. Flagstaff's own minimum wage was established by voters back in 2016. It increases every year, but 2026 comes with a change.

2. Deadly I-10 crash

What we know:

A motorcycle passenger died after being ejected during a crash with a car and struck by several other cars on eastbound I-10 in Casa Grande.

What they're saying:

"Preliminary information indicates a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle collided, ejecting the rider and passenger from the motorcycle. The passenger was subsequently struck by additional vehicles," DPS said.

3. Teen accused of causing serious crash

What we know:

Police say a 15-year-old driver ran a red light on New Year's Eve, slamming into another vehicle near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Dig deeper:

A pedestrian who was in the intersection was also hit and suffered serious injuries.

4. Suspect sought in West Phoenix shooting

What we know:

A man is in the hospital after he was shot on New Year's Eve near 45th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

What we don't know:

The shooting suspect left the area before police arrived. The events leading up to the incident are unknown at this time.

5. Suspect arrested in deadly motorcycle shooting

Michael Zavala (MCSO)

What we know:

A suspect in a deadly confrontation between rival motorcycle riders in Phoenix has been extradited to Arizona and booked into jail.

The backstory:

Police say 36-year-old Scott Kikes was shot multiple times by 53-year-old Job Martinez while they were stopped at a traffic light near I-17 and 7th Avenue. Martinez was also killed after being hit by a car.

Your New Year's Day forecast

