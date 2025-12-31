Motorcycle passenger killed on I-10 after being struck by several cars

article

The Brief A motorcycle passenger died Wednesday night after being ejected during a crash with a car and struck by several other cars on eastbound I-10 in Casa Grande. The motorcycle driver was flown to a hospital with serious injuries, and authorities have closed eastbound I-10 at Florence Boulevard for an investigation with no estimated time for reopening.



A motorcycle passenger died Wednesday night after being ejected during a crash on I-10 and struck by several cars in Casa Grande, Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

What we know:

The Dec. 31 crash happened around 7 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Jimmie Kerr Boulevard.

"Preliminary information indicates a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle collided, ejecting the rider and passenger from the motorcycle. The passenger was subsequently struck by additional vehicles," DPS said.

The driver of the motorcycle was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

Road Closures:

"Eastbound I-10 will be closed for the investigation and traffic will be forced off at Florence Blvd. There is no ETA to re-open," DPS said.

What we don't know:

There's no word about what caused this crash.

No names have been released.

Map of the area where the crash happened