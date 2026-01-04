Victim in downtown Phoenix shooting dies, 12-hour rescue mission for hiker | Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From a 12-hour rescue mission for an injured hiker, to a victim of the downtown Phoenix shooting dying from their injuries, here are tonight's top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, January 4.
1. Victim dies week after downtown Phoenix shooting, police say
Keon Joubert
A 21-year-old has died from injuries sustained in the Dec. 28 shooting in downtown Phoenix.
2. Hiker rescued in 12-hour New Year's Day mission after falling from ledge
A 55-year-old hiker was rescued in Yavapai County after falling from a ledge and suffering a serious ankle injury on New Year’s Day.