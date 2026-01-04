Expand / Collapse search

Victim in downtown Phoenix shooting dies, 12-hour rescue mission for hiker | Nightly Roundup

Published  January 4, 2026 5:46pm MST
Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From a 12-hour rescue mission for an injured hiker, to a victim of the downtown Phoenix shooting dying from their injuries, here are tonight's top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, January 4.

1. Victim dies week after downtown Phoenix shooting, police say

Keon Joubert

A 21-year-old has died from injuries sustained in the Dec. 28 shooting in downtown Phoenix.

2. Hiker rescued in 12-hour New Year's Day mission after falling from ledge

A 55-year-old hiker was rescued in Yavapai County after falling from a ledge and suffering a serious ankle injury on New Year’s Day.

3. Alcohol believed to be a factor in rollover crash that left passenger dead

Driver nearly 3 times legal limit in deadly rollover crash in Arizona: YCSO

A woman died and another was seriously injured after their pickup truck rolled 20 feet into a wash on Saturday night.

4. 2 suffered injuries inside vehicle following what police believe to be a road rage incident

2 found shot inside car in Maricopa after possible road rage incident, police say

 

5. Motorcyclist killed after being thrown from bike, run over by vehicle

Motorcyclist ejected from bike, ran over by passing vehicle on I-10: AZDPS

A motorcyclist died early Sunday morning after rear-ending a truck and being struck by another vehicle on eastbound I-10.

A look at your weather 

Evening Weather Forecast - 1/4/26

A train of storms making its way through the Southwest is expected to arrive in Arizona later this week. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest of when we can expect a line of showers.

