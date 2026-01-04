Hiker rescued in 12-hour New Year's Day mission after falling from ledge

The Brief A 55-year-old hiker was rescued in Yavapai County after falling from a ledge and suffering a serious ankle injury on New Year’s Day. Severe weather and darkness forced rescue volunteers to camp overnight with the hiker after multiple helicopter landing attempts failed. An Army National Guard Black Hawk successfully evacuated the hiker and the rescue team the following morning once conditions cleared.



A hiker rescue on New Year's Day required rescue volunteers to stay with that hiker overnight.

What we know:

The 55-year-old man was hiking alone off Bumble Bee Road in Yavapai County when he fell from a ledge and seriously injured his ankle.

Weather conditions forced rescue volunteers to stay with that hiker overnight for the nearly 12-hour rescue operation, and it wasn’t until the next morning that a helicopter could reach them all safely.

The backstory:

Deputy Sheriff of Yavapai County Forest Patrol, Jason Kaufman, who organized this search and rescue said his team was working against rain, wind, fog, and darkness — conditions that prevented a helicopter from reaching them, despite trying multiple times.

While he was putting in a special request with the Army National Guard for a Black Hawk helicopter, his team of rescue volunteers was with the hiker through the night, bringing supplies and blankets, and even starting a fire.

What they're saying:

"The weather changes so drastically, especially in the winter," Deputy Kaufman said. "And it could also change drastically in the summer especially when we have monsoon season. So you have to plan these things out. You have to think three, four steps ahead — because you’ve got to think worst-case scenario. What happens if this plan doesn’t work? I need plan B, I need plan C, I need plan D."

Why you should care:

The next morning, a Black Hawk helicopter was able to reach the injured hiker and the rescue team and bring them all to safety.

