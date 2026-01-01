Downtown Phoenix drivers face new costs as street parking meters expand

The Brief The City of Phoenix has installed new parking meters between East Fillmore and McKinley streets and North 4th and 6th streets, converting previously free spaces into paid zones to manage rising demand. Street Transportation Department officials said the meters are intended to keep traffic moving and ensure spaces remain available for local businesses, though the move has drawn mixed reactions from residents concerned about the loss of free parking.



Finding a free parking spot in downtown Phoenix is becoming more difficult as the city installs meters in areas that were previously uncharged.

What we know:

The City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department recently added meters between East Fillmore and McKinley streets, and between North 4th and 6th streets. Officials said the expansion is a response to the rapid growth of the downtown core, including the expansion of the Arizona State University downtown campus.

"We’ve seen the Arizona State downtown campus grow significantly," said Matt Wilson of the Street Transportation Department. "They’ve invested in some bioengineering and biomedical facilities that have created additional demand, as well as our increasing residential population."

Wilson said the primary goal of the meters is to encourage turnover, preventing vehicles from occupying spaces for "days on end" and ensuring spots remain available for customers visiting local businesses.

What they're saying:

The change has met a mixed reception from residents.

"I don’t like the idea of it," said Phoenix resident Dante King. "It’s already hard to find parking — well, free parking — downtown. They’re taking the last spots up."

Another resident, Craig Brasher, said the new costs are "disappointing," noting he already struggles to find parking for frequent medical appointments in the area.

However, some drivers say the meters provide a sense of order and security. Local resident Tatyana Edwards said she supports the change because it clarifies where parking is legal.

"At least when there’s a meter, you know that you won’t get towed," Edwards said. "Sometimes I’m afraid to park if there’s nothing on the sidewalk, because you don’t really know if you can park there or not."

What's next:

City officials plan to install additional meters in the coming weeks and say they are constantly assessing the area's parking needs as the population grows.