Driver nearly 3 times legal limit in deadly rollover crash in Arizona: YCSO

The Brief A woman died and another was seriously injured after their pickup truck rolled 20 feet into a wash on Saturday night. Investigators found the driver’s BAC level was 0.236, nearly three times the legal limit, at the scene of the crash. The identities of the women have not been released, and it is currently unclear what charges the driver will face.



A woman is dead following a rollover crash in Mayer, a town south of Prescott, on Saturday night.

What we know:

The crash involving ejection happened off of Antelope Creek Road near milepost 7 on a dirt road at around 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 3.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office found a Toyota pickup truck that had rolled roughly 20 feet down into the Big Bug Wash with two women outside of the vehicle.

The passenger was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 38-year-old driver was found breathing but disoriented, according to deputies. She was flown to a hospital in Phoenix for emergency medical treatment.

Dig deeper:

Detectives recognized signs of impairment at the scene and found the driver had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.236, nearly three times the legal limit.

What we don't know:

The identities of the women were not released. It was not made known if the driver will face charges once released from the hospital.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the nearby area of the crash site.