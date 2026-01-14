Aftermath: Murdered in Phoenix | Docuseries – Season 2

Season 2 of Aftermath: Murdered in Phoenix follows the tragedies of three murder victims as their cases remain unsolved.

The investigative docuseries goes beyond the headlines, diving into the grief that families navigate after public attention moves on. Season 2 profiles Desiree Rivas, Joseph McNally and Thomas DeJohnette while Phoenix PD continues to search for new leads.

Episode 1: Desiree Rivas

Phoenix Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in the May 2023 shooting death of Desiree Rivas, a 17-year-old Cesar Chavez High School cheerleader killed while leaving a graduation party.

Investigators believe that among the estimated 150 witnesses at the Tolleson-area party, someone has the information or video footage necessary to solve the case. No arrests have been made in the years since the shooting.

The Rivas family continues to seek justice after what would have been Desiree’s graduation with the Class of 2024. Her cheer team honors her memory with a permanent memorial display in the school’s trophy cabinet.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT THIS CASE

Episode 2: Joseph McNally

Phoenix Police are seeking new leads in the 2021 cold case death of 28-year-old Joseph McNally, who was shot and dragged by a vehicle at speeds up to 70 mph before being left in a roadway.

Detective Mark Nunley of the cold case unit is speaking publicly for the first time, identifying the suspect vehicle as a dark blue or black compact SUV, likely a 2000 to 2010 model. Nunley said several items could be submitted for advanced forensic testing.

McNally’s parents, Julie and Doug Ferer, continue to seek justice by returning to the site of his death annually to provide supplies to the local homeless community in honor of their son.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT THIS CASE

Episode 3: Thomas DeJohnette

Tracey DeJohnette continues to travel from Seattle to Phoenix seeking justice for her son, Thomas DeJohnette, a 24-year-old youth football coach and former athlete fatally shot outside a Phoenix gentlemen's club in February 2021.

Phoenix Police investigators believe the shooter was not the man Thomas originally walked outside with, but the case has gone cold due to a lack of exterior surveillance video and limited physical evidence.

No weapon was recovered, and a single casing found at the scene has not been linked to other crimes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT THIS CASE

What you can do:

Anyone with information about these cases should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.