Age ain't nothing but a number for 86-year-old woman in softball tournament

A softball tournament in the East Valley sounds like a mundane affair, but what makes it special is that there are only two women playing, and one of them is an 86-year old pitcher.

Normalene Franzese is an example that age is just a number. She’s still playing ball, and says she will continue to play as long as she can.

When on the field, Franzese is focused.

"I just enjoy the guys. I mean, they are all very good, and just the exercise. It’s just a very good game," said Franzese.

Franzese has been playing for 50 years, pitching for a variety of leagues around the country. Her performance on the field over the years has even earned her three championship rings.

"When I found out about Norma’s history, that the lady is amazing, she is still playing and still going, of course I got her on my team, and I’m happy to have her," said Manager Tom Gilhousen.

Now, Franzese is enjoying playing with her neighborhood league. On March 17, she pitched in the first tournament of the year, which was held at the Monte Vista resort in Mesa.

"This morning, when I started pitching, I couldn’t even hit the plate, so I told my manager to take me out of here, and I stayed and I hit," said Franzese.

However, fans were cheering in the stands.

"I want her to enjoy it as much as the rest of us," said Gilhousen. "She knows she’s struggling a little bit with her pitching nowadays, but for me, I’m not so much about winning as much as I’m about having fun."