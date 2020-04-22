Ahwahtukee man, 77, becomes online sensation during pandemic, performing classic songs

article

During a time of uncertainty during the pandemic, Frank Canzoneri found a way to spread some cheer.

“It’s food for the soul. I said it before. Everybody likes music,” Canzoneri said.

The Ahwahtukee man grew up singing. He'd sing at weddings, senior homes, and the list goes on.

He sings songs by Bobby Darin and Frank Sinatra.

Now, the 77-year-old is using his voice to bring people together from home and uploading his videos on Facebook.

"I decided to sing one song a day for the whole month of April and I started on March 31st. Just one song a day for the whole month to see how that goes, then it went to 5,000 views," Canzoneri said.

Before you knew it, Canzoneri was an internet hit. He now has a music page on Facebook where he has over 1,200 followers.

“What really gets me and warms my heart is the responses we get back from these people. You know they are not doing anything. They just enjoy it so much and some of the stuff makes my teary eyed," Canzoneri said.

And it’s those responses that keeps him going.

It makes me feel great because I make them feel good and forget about life for a while. That’s what performers like to do anyway we play to please people," he explained.

Canzoneri says he will continue to play for his fans, taking it one day at a time.

There's one thing he wants people to know, saying, "We’re all in the same boat. All over the world. We are all in this together. We are all going to get through this”