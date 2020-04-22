Glendale man visits wife through window each day, celebrates nearly 21 years of marriage

Every single day for a month, James Roberts walks from his Glendale home to see his wife Maria through a window.

“You look as young and beautiful as you did when I first met you,” he told his wife of 20 years and 11 months.

They are separated by windows and walls since recovering from her heart attack. He can’t hold or hug her due to visitation restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so he makers her laugh and will sometimes bring his dog.

“To me I have been in heaven talking to a beautiful angel

and today is more special than others," he said. Wednesday is their anniversary they have been married for nearly 21 years.

Roberts says each milestone, no matter how small, should be celebrated.

The nurses at Bella Vita Health & Rehabilitation say Roberts is the talk of the senior living facility and their love is bringing people hope and helping Maria heal.

“I’ll tell her, 'Your husband is outside,' and her face will light up and she will get in her wheelchair and talk to him," says A'Toya Spears, a nurse at the facility.

Roberts says he will do this until he can hold her again and has big plans for when that day comes.

"It’s hard, but I know the lord will put it back together and when he does, I will take her out to eat," he said.