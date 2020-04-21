How a hotel company is honoring health care heroes on COVID-19 front lines

We all know how hard health care workers and first responders have been working during the pandemic, and one valley resort is stepping up to provide a little rest and relaxation for some of these heroes.

The Arizona Grand Resort and Spa shut down their restaurants, room service and their 7-acre water park to keep everyone safe.

“It’s been really hard," said Paul Gray, resort manager. "900 employees are furloughed right now."

He says this was supposed to be one of their busiest times of year. “Right now we would have 3,000 to 4,000 people from the midwest joining us."

The parent company, "Classic Hotels & Resorts," is taking donations on GoFundMe and is matching them to take care of their employees during such a tough time.

While they themselves are dealing with the hardship of this pandemic, they are also trying to help others.

“[The company] really wants to honor the men and women on the front line fighting COVID-19,” Gray said.

As a part of the initiative, they are providing hospitality for health care heroes. Hotels are donating 500 nights to 250 healthcare workers and/or first responders.

To participate, all you have to do is nominate your hero, write about them and send it off.

If chosen, they get to enjoy a getaway at their hotels in either Arizona or California.

"The reason we are doing this is to give healthcare workers something to look forward to," Gray said. "We want to welcome them with open arms with genuine hospitality.”

They have hotels in Scottsdale, Carmel and Laguna beach.

if you have a healthcare hero, you can nominate them here: https://www.classichotels.com/hospitality4healthcareheroes/