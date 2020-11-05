Ahwatukee man meets parents of late Phoenix man whose organ donation saved his life

A young Arizona man is still making a difference even after his passing, and in a very emotional meeting on Nov. 5, the family met their son’s donor recipient.

It was a very touching and emotional morning for the family of Kason Rens and Ed Krisel, who received Rens' lungs. Without the lungs, Kriesel may not be here today. On Nov. 5, Jeff and Rhonda Rens got to hear their son’s breathing for the first time since his passing.

"I’m realizing I’m hearing the breath coming from the lungs of my son, and that blew me away," said Jeff.

Kason, 24, was killed in April, after he was hit by a distracted driver as he was leaving Papago Park.

"His spine was severed at the base of his skull, and he had massive bleeding on the brain," said Rhonda.

Kason was an organ donor, and after his death, he was able to save five lives.

"I’m thankful he said he wanted to donate his organs," said Rhonda. "He said 'Mom, when I die, of course I will donate my organs. I don’t need them, why not let someone else live?'"

One of the lives saved is Kriesel, who lives in Ahwatukee. FOX 10 reported on Kriesel's medical woes in 2019. He was diagnosed with a rare disease known as Alpha-1, in which the liver does not deliver a protein that protects the lungs.

In 2019, FOX 10 reported that as a result of the illness, Kriesel's lungs were working at 20% capacity, and needed new lungs to survive. He finally underwent a transplant surgery, thanks to Rens.

"Since the transplant, it’s a chapter of my life that never had an ending," said Kriesel. "I had a question of whose lungs are these."

Kriesel sent a letter to the Rens Family, and when Kriesel heard back from them, he couldn’t believe it.

"It is amazing today to meet them," said Kriesel. "It’s something I have been hoping that would happen. It is very emotional."

Now, they are all together, celebrating Kason's life and his legacy that lives on. Both families wanted to share their messages about distracted driving, and the importance of saving lives by becoming a donor.